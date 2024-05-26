EYOS Expeditions Announces Summer Expedition To Melanesia

EYOS Expeditions has announced the launch of trips to Melanesia this summer.

From May to September 2024, the superyacht Hanse Explorer will be based in the remote tropical region and provide service to some of the best snorkeling and diving locations in the world, including Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

The region is known for its stunning array of reefs, flora and fauna, not to mention the abundance of a wide range of wrecks from World War II as well as the world-famous SS President Coolidge.

The Hanse Explorer has been specifically tailored for divers and diving and features a full state-of-the-art diving center as well as a large RIB tender, Lefeet Sea Bob scooters and much more. The vessel accommodates 12 guests in six stunning state rooms.

Commenting on the expeditions, EYOS Co-Founder, Divemaster, and Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society of London Rob MaCallum stated:

“Melanesia has long been part of EYOS’s DNA. These are some of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet, with a terrific mix of reef and pelagic wildlife and incredible coral. Every day brings a new delight.”

You can find out more information here.