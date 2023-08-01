First International Scuba Day To Take Place August 6th

The first annual International Scuba Day is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, August 6th.

The ultimate goal of the event is to unite divers and ocean enthusiasts from all over the world and celebrate the awe-inspiring experience of scuba diving. It’s set to feature giveaways worth US$10,000/~€9,087 of top-notch scuba gear, presenting a golden opportunity for diving enthusiasts to score some new equipment.

Local dive shops around the globe will also be joining in, offering group dives for those eager to immerse themselves in the underwater world.

One of the day’s highlights will be a live presentation scheduled for August 6th at 5 pm UTC. Representatives from the Divers Alert Network (DAN) Europe, Green Fins and DIVEIN will take part in a discussion delving into significant topics in scuba diving.

Participants can expect to learn more about safety guidelines, sustainable practices and introductory steps for those considering dipping their toes into scuba diving.

For more info, go to scubaday.org.