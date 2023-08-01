Tuesday, August 1, 2023
First International Scuba Day To Take Place August 6th

By John Liang

-

Scuba Diving Bouyancy
Scuba Diving Bouyancy

The first annual International Scuba Day is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, August 6th.

The ultimate goal of the event is to unite divers and ocean enthusiasts from all over the world and celebrate the awe-inspiring experience of scuba diving. It’s set to feature giveaways worth US$10,000/~€9,087 of top-notch scuba gear, presenting a golden opportunity for diving enthusiasts to score some new equipment.

Local dive shops around the globe will also be joining in, offering group dives for those eager to immerse themselves in the underwater world.

One of the day’s highlights will be a live presentation scheduled for August 6th at 5 pm UTC. Representatives from the Divers Alert Network (DAN) Europe, Green Fins and DIVEIN will take part in a discussion delving into significant topics in scuba diving.

Participants can expect to learn more about safety guidelines, sustainable practices and introductory steps for those considering dipping their toes into scuba diving.

For more info, go to scubaday.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

