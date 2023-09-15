Friday, September 15, 2023
Ocean

Five-Day Expedition Studies The Gulf Stream Currents

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Map of the Gulf Stream, vintage engraving.
Photo by Morphart on Adobe Stock

Researchers from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) recently embarked on a five-day expedition to study the Gulf Stream.

The research aims to better understand the stream’s role in the global carbon cycle.

While scientists think the Gulf Stream plays an important role in the cycle, many questions remain unanswered. The research was conducted from the vessel R/V Walton Smith. The US-UK team used underwater gliders to study the C-streams from the Florida straits offshore to Miami to better understand how Carbon Dioxide fluxes as nutrient-rich waters are transported northwards.

Three types of underwater gliders were used in the study, and they were equipped with sensors that measure the strength of turbulent mixing down to the millimeter scale. This was then used to build up a picture of the nutrient mixing vertically and horizontally.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

