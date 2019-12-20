Fourth Element has announced the release of their loose-fitting OceanPositive Hydro-T rashguards.

The new range offers unparalleled protection from the sun’s rays with a UPF50+ rating that blocks out at least 97.5% of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

Being a loose fit, the garments are ideal for a wide range of water sports, including diving, snorkeling, surfing, as well as other activities that require protection from the sun like biking, yoga, and much more.

One of the main advantages of the new garments is they reduce the need for sun creams. And while there are several reef-friendly creams on the market today, the vast majority are not and contain chemicals that are toxic to the world’s coral reefs.

