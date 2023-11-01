Fourth Element Launches Win an Argonaut 3.0 Drysuit Competition

Fourth Element has announced a chance for one lucky diver to win their very own, made-to-measure Argonaut 3.0 drysuit.

Here’s how Fourth Element describes the drysuit:

“The Argonaut 3.0 is a truly bespoke suit that maximises flexibility and durability, available in a choice of fabrics and colors to suit your style. Engineered to move with you, the Argonaut 3.0 ensures great fit, freedom of movement and an unparalleled diving experience. Optimized for diving in horizontal trim, the unique design of Argonaut 3.0 allows unrestricted freedom of movement across the knees and thighs for complete comfort during the dive. The redesigned torso fits closely to the body for a more streamlined silhouette and the composite dry zipper runs from the right shoulder to the left hip, improving flexibility and gas management. 2 new colors, including the unique Argonaut Deep Blue, give many more options to create a truly personal suit, along with the introduction of new bio-valves and wrist seal systems.”

Here are the terms and conditions:

The competition begins on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and ends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at midnight GMT.

Only one entry per person is allowed.

All entries must be received by midnight GMT on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Eligibility for entry into the competition will cease at the applicable time and date, and entries received thereafter will be considered disqualified.

The competition is open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Fourth Element employees and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.

For the full rules and to enter the competition, go to fourthelement.com.