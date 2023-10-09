Fourth Element Unveils New Argonaut 3.0 Drysuit

The folks at Fourth Element today unveiled the company’s new Argonaut 3.0 Drysuit.

The Argonaut 3.0 emphasizes enhanced design features, offering greater flexibility and customization options for divers. Its fit ensures divers can move with ease, especially while diving in horizontal trim.

The drysuit has a distinctive leg design, offering an uninhibited freedom across the knees and thighs, promising complete comfort throughout the dive.

The redesigned telescopic torso fits more closely to the body, delivering a streamlined silhouette. In addition, the new warm neck collar system is designed to tuck away hood skirts swiftly and securely, according to Fourth Element.

The composite dry zipper, running from right shoulder to left hip, not only enhances flexibility and fit but also optimizes gas management, especially when dumping air from the left shoulder, the company says.

Divers can now choose from glued-in latex or neoprene wrist seals, the Ellipse wrist system, Si-Tech, QCP Ultima or the new PSI system.

The Argonaut 3.0 also has new color options and colorways: two blue tones, grey and black in Stealth as well as the standard black in Flex means divers can mix and match the color of their drysuit.

It’s also designed for the company’s BIOMAP measuring system, making it a truly bespoke drysuit, tailored for each unique diver.

The Argonaut 3.0 is available at fourthelement.com and through Argonaut dealers worldwide.