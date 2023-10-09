Monday, October 9, 2023
Fourth Element Unveils New Argonaut 3.0 Drysuit

John Liang
By John Liang

Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit
Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit

The folks at Fourth Element today unveiled the company’s new Argonaut 3.0 Drysuit.

The Argonaut 3.0 emphasizes enhanced design features, offering greater flexibility and customization options for divers. Its fit ensures divers can move with ease, especially while diving in horizontal trim.

The drysuit has a distinctive leg design, offering an uninhibited freedom across the knees and thighs, promising complete comfort throughout the dive.

The redesigned telescopic torso fits more closely to the body, delivering a streamlined silhouette. In addition, the new warm neck collar system is designed to tuck away hood skirts swiftly and securely, according to Fourth Element.

The composite dry zipper, running from right shoulder to left hip, not only enhances flexibility and fit but also optimizes gas management, especially when dumping air from the left shoulder, the company says.

Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit
Fourth Element's new Argonaut 3.0 drysuit (Image credit: Fourth Element)

Divers can now choose from glued-in latex or neoprene wrist seals, the Ellipse wrist system, Si-Tech, QCP Ultima or the new PSI system.

The Argonaut 3.0 also has new color options and colorways: two blue tones, grey and black in Stealth as well as the standard black in Flex means divers can mix and match the color of their drysuit.

It’s also designed for the company’s BIOMAP measuring system, making it a truly bespoke drysuit, tailored for each unique diver.

The Argonaut 3.0 is available at fourthelement.com and through Argonaut dealers worldwide.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

