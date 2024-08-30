Free Shipping on DeeperBlue Clothing: All Orders, All Weekend

Monday, September 9, 2024
Scuba Oversized T-Shirt
Our brand new line of sustainable, ethical, and ocean-inspired clothing for scuba divers and freedivers has a freepost offer this weekend.

Anything you add to your basket this weekend, from now until Sunday 1st September at midnight, will automatically qualify for free shipping*.

No code is required; just checkout with your favorite items and wait for the knock at the door.

*Shipping is free for all UK orders of any value, EU orders over €70, and International orders over $124.

Our New Favorites

We’ve launched our brand new range of clothing and designs. Here are some of our favorites.

DeeperBlue Supply Co T-shirt
We wanted to create something ideal for your collection, so we made this Deeper Blue Supply Co T-shirt. With an awesome print, the perfect fit, and softness, this tee has you covered.

We use only natural materials in our products, with no harsh chemicals, so that we can care for the environment and keep it how it’s supposed to be.

Free Dive Women's Plain T-shirt
Want to make a statement? We’ve got you sorted with our Free Dive Women’s Plain T-shirt. It’s a versatile piece that will add some major cool vibes to your weekend wardrobe.

Our products are sustainably made from plants, not plastic, so we can begin to turn off the tap on plastic pollution. They are available today and have hassle-free returns and exchanges.

Scuba Sweatshirt
Introducing our epic Scuba Sweatshirt. Crafted for easy everyday comfort, our jumper is perfect for everyday styling. And even better, we only use natural materials in our products and renewable energy is used throughout our supply chain. Ready to ship in our marine print paper packaging.

Diving Gear Tote Bag
Sometimes, the best designs are the simple ones – like this awesome Diving Gear Tote Bag. Make a statement with this cool new print on our reusable shopping bag. It’s important to us that all our products are designed to be natural, sustainable, and renewable to create a world without waste. Ready to ship in plant-based packaging.

Ready to explore the full collection? Dive into our new products here.

Thank you for being a part of our community and your continued support in our mission to protect and celebrate our oceans. Together, we can make waves in the world of sustainable fashion.

