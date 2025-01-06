Monday, January 6, 2025
Freediver Ant Williams Sets New World Record for the Longest Distance Under Ice

John Liang
By John Liang

Ant Williams Sets New Under-Ice World Record
Ant Williams Sets New Under-Ice World Record

Australian freediver Ant Williams broke the world record for the furthest distance swam under ice in a single breath.

The feat took place last March during the production of “Ice Dive,” the third episode of “Adventure,” an Apple Original series available exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro.

Williams swam 182 meters (597 feet) on a custom-built course in Iceland, with water temperatures of only 0.2 degrees Celsius (32.36 degrees Fahrenheit).

In 2019, Williams set the world record for the deepest man under ice, and subsequently wanted to tackle the distance record set by French freediver Arthur Guerin-Boeri.

In the opening of “Ice Dive,” Williams states: “If you don’t train your mind, it will sabotage you,” which he believes is the key to his success.

Williams adds:

“There are others in the sport who are more physically suited to it than I am – they are taller and more slender with longer lungs and therefore greater lung capacity. But where I am unbeatable is my ability to focus my mind so intently on the task at hand as to almost eliminate completely the risk of failure.”

Adventure” is captured in Apple Immersive Video, a 180-degree media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution video and Spatial Audio to place viewers in the center of the action on Apple Vision Pro.

All Apple Immersive Video pieces are available to Apple Vision Pro users for free.

According to Charlotte Mikkelborg, who directed “Ice Dive” for Atlantic Productions:

“Coming from a background in sport psychology, Ant was training extreme sports athletes before he became one himself, so you can understand how he became so uniquely equipped with the mental strength it takes the very best athletes to reach the pinnacle of their sports. What Ant achieved in Iceland is truly phenomenal. And this piece also breaks new ground technologically, as this episode takes you under the ice in the highest resolution immersive action footage ever captured underwater. Viewers will feel completely present with Ant on this daring Adventure.”

Check out the trailer below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

