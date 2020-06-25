Thursday, June 25, 2020
Freediving

Freediving Film Wins A Prize At the Sydney Film Festival

Freediving Film Wins A Prize At the Sydney Film Festival 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Freediving Film Wins A Prize At the Sydney Film Festival 2
"Descent" wins best documentary at Sydney Film Festival

The virtual Sydney Film Festival has awarded the documentary prize to a freediving film.

Descent” tells the story of Dutch freediver Kiki Bosh, who freedives in icy water with nothing but a swimsuit to help her deal with the trauma of a sexual assault.

The film received the documentary prize and an award of AUD$10,000 (~US$6863/~6097 Euros) for its director and producer Nays Baghai. The film is Baghai’s directorial debut after a successful career as an underwater cameraman.

According to the Jury panel at the film festival, “Descent” was:

“A visually stunning and beautifully crafted film . . . an extraordinary story about overcoming trauma and finding healing and strength at the edges of human endurance.”

You can watch the official trailer below and check out all the award winners at the Sydney Film Festival website.

SourceSydney Morning Herald
Freediving Film Wins A Prize At the Sydney Film Festival 4
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,617FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,321FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,374FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US