Freediving Film Wins A Prize At the Sydney Film Festival

The virtual Sydney Film Festival has awarded the documentary prize to a freediving film.

“Descent” tells the story of Dutch freediver Kiki Bosh, who freedives in icy water with nothing but a swimsuit to help her deal with the trauma of a sexual assault.

The film received the documentary prize and an award of AUD$10,000 (~US$6863/~6097 Euros) for its director and producer Nays Baghai. The film is Baghai’s directorial debut after a successful career as an underwater cameraman.

According to the Jury panel at the film festival, “Descent” was:

“A visually stunning and beautifully crafted film . . . an extraordinary story about overcoming trauma and finding healing and strength at the edges of human endurance.”

You can watch the official trailer below and check out all the award winners at the Sydney Film Festival website.