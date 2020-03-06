Dewi Nusantara has announced a series of discounts for its summer 2020 cruises.

All the cruises are during July and August 2020 and are for 11 nights. The limited number of discounted spaces are on a first-come, first-served basis. The discounted cruises are as follows:

Cruise number 2016: July 22 to August 2, 2020, itinerary: Cenderawasih Bay (From Manokwari to Manokwari).

Cruise number 2017: August 3-14, 2020, itinerary: Cenderawasih Bay (From Manokwari to Manokwari).

Cruise number 2018: August 15-26, 2020, itinerary: Cenderawasih Bay (From Manokwari to Sorong).

Prices for the 11-night cruise including complimentary Nitrox is US$4545/~£3,547 /~€4,091 instead of the normal price of $6,999/~£5,463 /~€6,300. All cruises will also incur a $255/~£199 /~€229 charge for port and park fees. In addition, Cruise number 2018 has an additional long-distance charge of $275/~£214 /~€247.

For more info, go to the Dewi Nusantara website or check out the video below.