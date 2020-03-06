Go Dive Mossel Bay has announced that it has an opening for internships.

The program provides divers with education, as well as a host of other opportunities, including participating in various research projects. Projects interns participate in include:

Invertebrate and Reef Surveys.

Nudibranch Surveys.

USV Fish Surveys (Underwater Visual Surveys).

BRUV Fish Surveys (Baited Remote Underwater Video).

Interns will also able to take part in various conservation projects as part of their internship, including:

Clean Ocean Divers Workshop with Keep Fin Alive.

Coastal Clean Ups with Keep Fin Alive.

Community Outreach with Keep Fin Alive.

Weekly Penguin & Seabird Rehabilitationwith SAPREC.

The internship is open to everyone, even If they have no or limited diving experience.

You can contact Go Dive for more information here, find out more information here or check out one of the workshops below.