Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Scuba Diving

High-End Scuba Domain Names On Sale Now

By Sam Helmy

-

The advantage of having a great domain name for your website is well known, but often the best domains have already been snapped up. Well, if you’re looking for a scuba-related domain name, there is currently a whole host of them on sale at this moment.

Not only are they on sale, but the domains are discounted from their previous prices. Examples of the domains currently available include:

  • tekdiver.com
  • scubagear.com
  • scubadivegear.com
  • mermaidfin.com
  • simplygear.com

The domains are up for grabs courtesy of eScuba Pty Ltd, which acquired most of the domains in the late ’90s.

You can find the full list of available domains here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

