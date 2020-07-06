High-End Scuba Domain Names On Sale Now

The advantage of having a great domain name for your website is well known, but often the best domains have already been snapped up. Well, if you’re looking for a scuba-related domain name, there is currently a whole host of them on sale at this moment.

Not only are they on sale, but the domains are discounted from their previous prices. Examples of the domains currently available include:

tekdiver.com

scubagear.com

scubadivegear.com

mermaidfin.com

simplygear.com

The domains are up for grabs courtesy of eScuba Pty Ltd, which acquired most of the domains in the late ’90s.

You can find the full list of available domains here.