Indian Celebrities Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Named As PADI AmbassaDivers

PADI announced this week that Indian actors and partners Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been named as PADI AmbassaDivers.

In 2022, Sinha was named the PETA Indian of the Year for using her platform to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals and has been named to Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list multiple times as well as starred in multiple blockbuster films.

Both Sinha and Iqbal are PADI Advanced Open Water Divers who are committed to inspiring others to join them in saving the ocean.

According to Julie Andersen, senior director of brand for PADI Worldwide:

“A PADI AmbassaDiver is someone passionate about using their force for good to encourage others to protect our shared blue planet. We could not have found more respected and authentic partners as Ms. Sinha and Mr. Iqbal, both long-time ocean lovers who are dedicated to advancing our shared mission of creating positive ocean change. They are shining examples of how to protect what you love – and inspire others to do the same.”

Sinha’s love of water and snorkeling propelled her to earn her PADI Open Water Diver certification three years ago. The Hindi film actress, self-proclaimed environmentalist and entrepreneur now unwinds by escaping into nature and disconnecting from her phone. During her downtime, she loves to scuba dive in Asia, the Seychelles, the Red Sea, the Great Barrier Reef and locally in India’s Andaman Islands – where she recently earned her PADI Advanced Open Water certification with her partner Iqbal.

She said:

“It was love at first dive, and my love for the ocean has only gotten deeper with time. Ever since my first dive, I’ve been on a quest to become a better diver and explore more depths. It’s amazing becoming a PADI AmbassaDiver because it’s for something I love so deeply. I will do my best to encourage more people to dive and get to know the ocean better!”

When he isn’t acting or dancing in Bollywood films, Iqbal says scuba diving is one of his favorite hobbies:

“Diving into great depths is an exhilarating experience. It unveils a world of beauty, mystery, and a sense of incredible calmness – as well as a realization of what ‘vast’ truly means. It’s peaceful observing nature below the surface and I am honored to become a PADI AmbassaDiver. I now have the opportunity to dive into a realm of endless wonder and I hope that more people take the opportunity to dive and learn more about the beautiful world beneath the surface.”

To learn more about Sinha, Iqbal and the rest of the PADI AmbassaDiver team, go to www.padi.com.