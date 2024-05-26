Jasmin Graham Memoir ‘Sharks Don’t Sink’ Coming This July

The memoir of acclaimed scientist and shark conservationist Jasmin Graham will be available on July 16, 2024.

Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist charts the journey of a young black scientist through academia and the challenges she faced.

In the memoir, Graham highlights how academia itself crates barriers for minorities, women and disadvantaged students. The book also highlights how, through her work, Graham managed to break through these barriers.

During her illustrious career, Graham co-founded Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS). She also received the WWF Conservation Leadership Award, the Safina Launchpad Center Fellowship and a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Considering Graham’s passion for sharks and the fact she is a leading figure in the shark science scene, the book is interspersed with lots of facts and data about these amazing creatures.

The book will be available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.