Jasmin Graham Memoir ‘Sharks Don’t Sink’ Coming This July

"Sharks Don't Sink," the memoir of acclaimed scientist and shark conservationist Jasmin Graham will be available on July 16, 2024.

Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist charts the journey of a young black scientist through academia and the challenges she faced.

In the memoir, Graham highlights how academia itself crates barriers for minorities, women and disadvantaged students. The book also highlights how, through her work, Graham managed to break through these barriers.

During her illustrious career, Graham co-founded Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS). She also received the WWF Conservation Leadership Award, the Safina Launchpad Center Fellowship and a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Considering Graham’s passion for sharks and the fact she is a leading figure in the shark science scene, the book is interspersed with lots of facts and data about these amazing creatures.

The book will be available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

