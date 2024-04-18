Jill Heinerth To Feature In The Go Diving Show ANZ

Following the success of the Go Diving Show UK, the show is making its debut in Sydney, with renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth one of the featured speakers.

The Go Diving Show ANZ, happening on September 28-29, 2024, will be a hub of activity. The event hall, spanning 5,000 square meters/53,819 square feet, will host a diverse range of exhibitors and activities, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The speakers will include the legendary Heinerth and Nays Bagahi, who will be presenting “Diving into the Darkness.”

The documentary follows Heinerth as she explores some stunning caves, undertaking some of the most challenging cave dives in her quest for exploration.

You can find out more information here, or check out a trailer for “Diving into the Darkness” below.