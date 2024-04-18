Thursday, April 18, 2024
Jill Heinerth To Feature In The Go Diving Show ANZ

-

'Diving into the Darkness Trailer' with Jill Heinerth
Following the success of the Go Diving Show UK, the show is making its debut in Sydney, with renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth one of the featured speakers.

The Go Diving Show ANZ, happening on September 28-29, 2024, will be a hub of activity. The event hall, spanning 5,000 square meters/53,819 square feet, will host a diverse range of exhibitors and activities, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The speakers will include the legendary Heinerth and Nays Bagahi, who will be presenting “Diving into the Darkness.”

The documentary follows Heinerth as she explores some stunning caves, undertaking some of the most challenging cave dives in her quest for exploration.

You can find out more information here, or check out a trailer for “Diving into the Darkness” below.

Diving into the Darkness Trailer | Jill Heinerth
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

