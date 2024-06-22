Saturday, June 22, 2024
Join DEMA President For A Discussion On How Congress Works

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

DEMA's First Board Meeting of 2019 To Take Place Next Week

You are invited to join Tom Ingram, the DEMA President and CEO, for a discussion on how the US Congress works and does not work.

It will also feature issues on how politics influence the various policy outcomes put through by Congress. The discussion will feature seasoned Washington Lobbyist Emily Coyle, who has spent over 25 years in federal policymaking.

The discussion is titled “Decoding Congress: How Politics Shape the Dive Industry” and will take place on June 25, 2024, at 12:00 PM PDT / 3:00 PM EDT.

You can register and submit your questions here.

