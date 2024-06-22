Join DEMA President For A Discussion On How Congress Works

You are invited to join Tom Ingram, the DEMA President and CEO, for a discussion on how the US Congress works and does not work.

It will also feature issues on how politics influence the various policy outcomes put through by Congress. The discussion will feature seasoned Washington Lobbyist Emily Coyle, who has spent over 25 years in federal policymaking.

The discussion is titled “Decoding Congress: How Politics Shape the Dive Industry” and will take place on June 25, 2024, at 12:00 PM PDT / 3:00 PM EDT.

You can register and submit your questions here.