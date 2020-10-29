Large Scuba Diving Memorabilia Auction On Halloween

This October 31st, 2020, you can grab yourself a piece of diving history. An online auction will see 400 diving-related lots go under the hammer.

The auction is rich and diverse, including some gems like diving helmets from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Another very popular item with collectors worldwide is the antique diving books on sale, amongst them several by the famed writer Edward Ellsberg.

Antique books that you can pick up include:

The Bottom Of The Sea- published in 1870.

Wonders Of The Great Deep- published in 1874.

The auction also includes a host of combat diving knives from the US Navy SEAL and UDT teams for those who favor more modern and action-packed items.

With such a dizzying array of items available for sale, the auction is definitely worth a look.

You can visit the auction here.