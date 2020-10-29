Thursday, October 29, 2020
Scuba Diving

Large Scuba Diving Memorabilia Auction On Halloween

Large Scuba Diving Memorabilia Auction On Halloween 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Mark V Dive Helmet
Mark V Dive Helmet

This October 31st, 2020, you can grab yourself a piece of diving history. An online auction will see 400 diving-related lots go under the hammer.

The auction is rich and diverse, including some gems like diving helmets from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Another very popular item with collectors worldwide is the antique diving books on sale, amongst them several by the famed writer Edward Ellsberg.

Antique books that you can pick up include:

  • The Bottom Of The Sea- published in 1870.
  • Wonders Of The Great Deep- published in 1874.

The auction also includes a host of combat diving knives from the US Navy SEAL and UDT teams for those who favor more modern and action-packed items.

With such a dizzying array of items available for sale, the auction is definitely worth a look.

You can visit the auction here.

Large Scuba Diving Memorabilia Auction On Halloween 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,195FansLike
70,348FollowersFollow
2,548FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

Large Scuba Diving Memorabilia Auction On Halloween

Scuba Diving Sam Helmy -
A large diving memorabilia auction is to be held on October 31st, 2020
Read more

Review: Sphera X Freediving Mask

Freediving Christopher Morey -
The Aqualung Sphera X is a worthy heir to the Sphera mask lineage. This newest model offers improvements in materials, comfort and fit and well as unrivaled horizontal vision, compressibility, comfort, and low volume; making it a continuing favorite among freedivers.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US