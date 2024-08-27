Latest Great Barrier Reef Outlook Report Describes An Ecosystem Under Pressure

A report recently released by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has concluded the overall outlook for the Great Barrier Reef remains one of future deterioration due largely to climate change.

This is despite some habitats and species improving over the past five years thanks to windows of low disturbance and decades of protection and management.

The 2024 Great Barrier Reef Outlook Report is the fourth in a series of five-yearly reports on the Reef’s health, pressures, management and potential future. It found climate-driven threats such as warming oceans and severe cyclones have been compounding other impacts from crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, poor water quality and some fishing activities.

Some ecosystems, such as coral habitats and seagrass meadows, have improved over the reporting period, indicating the Reef retains natural resilience. However, the Reef’s capacity to tolerate and recover will be compromised by a rapidly changing climate.

Management initiatives such as work to control the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish and increased ranger patrols to ensure people are doing the right thing are helping protect biodiversity and supporting the Reef’s resilience.

Reef Authority CEO Josh Thomas said the Great Barrier Reef is a vast and spectacular ecosystem and one of the most complex natural systems on Earth:

“Its intrinsic beauty, spectacular biodiversity and heritage values endure and underpin significant social, cultural and economic benefits for Australia.

“However, ecosystems across the world are facing urgent and present threats from a warming climate. Global, national and local action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is vital.

“We will continue to work with Traditional Owners, partners and communities to build ecosystem resilience to support the Reef’s future. The Reef Authority’s Great Barrier Reef Blueprint for Climate Resilience and Adaptation (Reef Blueprint 2030) describes key actions we are taking and those needed to address the challenge of climate change impacts on the Reef.”

Reef Authority Chief Scientist Dr. Roger Beeden said research showed that management actions such as the Crown-of-thorns Starfish Control Program are having measurable and positive impacts on Reef health, boosting its resilience and capacity to recover from major disturbances:

“The research and assessments in the Outlook Report help us understand where the greatest challenges to the Reef’s resilience lie.

“The Outlook Report is independently reviewed and includes the best-available science and data from research institutions, Australian and Queensland government agencies, and industry. Its findings will help shape the actions these sectors take in the future to protect the Reef.”

Read the full report here.