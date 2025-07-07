‘Legend Of the Statue’ Gains Widespread International Acclaim

The short film “The Legend of the Statue” about war veteran and adaptive scuba diver Gabe Spataro has gained even further international acclaim.

The movie, made in collaboration with Diveheart, recounts the story of Spataro’s role in creating and installing the legendary “Christ of the Deep” statue in the 1960s. It also covers Spataro’s return to diving many decades later, with the help of Diveheart’s adaptive diving techniques, after he lost his sight.

So far, the “Legend of the Statue” movie has been nominated and selected for all of the following:

One Ocean Film Tour (Official Selection)

International Christian Film and Musical Festival (Official Selection)

Best Shorts Competition (Official Selection)

Chicago Indie Film Awards (Official Selection)

LA Film Week (Official Selection)

Venice Shorts (Official Selection)

Cine Paris (Official Selection)

New York Film & Cinematography Awards (Best Cinematography in Short Documentary)

New York Film & Cinematography Awards (Best Short Documentary)

Commenting on the success of the film and its impact, Jim Elliott, the founder and president of Diveheart, said:

“Seeing Gabe Spataro return to the ocean and reunite with the statue he helped install is one of the most powerful moments in Diveheart’s history. His journey embodies everything Diveheart stands for — resilience, healing, and the power of possibility. This film reminds the world that disability doesn’t define a person’s ability to inspire or make an impact.”

You can check out “The Legend of The Statue” below.