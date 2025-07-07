Monday, July 7, 2025
Scuba Diving

‘Legend Of the Statue’ Gains Widespread International Acclaim

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

'The Legend of the Statue' | Full Documentary - Diveheart/YouTube
'The Legend of the Statue' | Full Documentary - Diveheart/YouTube

The short film “The Legend of the Statue” about war veteran and adaptive scuba diver Gabe Spataro has gained even further international acclaim.

The movie, made in collaboration with Diveheart, recounts the story of Spataro’s role in creating and installing the legendary “Christ of the Deep” statue in the 1960s. It also covers Spataro’s return to diving many decades later, with the help of Diveheart’s adaptive diving techniques, after he lost his sight.

So far, the “Legend of the Statue” movie has been nominated and selected for all of the following:

  • One Ocean Film Tour (Official Selection)
  • International Christian Film and Musical Festival (Official Selection)
  • Best Shorts Competition (Official Selection)
  • Chicago Indie Film Awards (Official Selection)
  • LA Film Week (Official Selection)
  • Venice Shorts (Official Selection)
  • Cine Paris (Official Selection)
  • New York Film & Cinematography Awards (Best Cinematography in Short Documentary)
  • New York Film & Cinematography Awards (Best Short Documentary)

Commenting on the success of the film and its impact, Jim Elliott, the founder and president of Diveheart, said:

“Seeing Gabe Spataro return to the ocean and reunite with the statue he helped install is one of the most powerful moments in Diveheart’s history. His journey embodies everything Diveheart stands for — resilience, healing, and the power of possibility. This film reminds the world that disability doesn’t define a person’s ability to inspire or make an impact.”

You can check out “The Legend of The Statue” below.

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US