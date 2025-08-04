Mares Launches The Avanti Quattro 4x Fin

Mares has announced the launch of the Avanti Quattro 4X, successor to its legendary Avanti Quattro fin.

The new fin will succeed the iconic Avanti Quattro+. Like the original, the 4x is designed for divers of all levels and delivers an astonishing amount of power and performance.

The new fin features a three-material construction and a four-channel blade that delivers the same levels of power, performance, and maneuverability as its legendary predecessors.

Features of the Avanti Quattro 4X fin include:

Triple-material blade design for amplified power and enhanced flexibility.

A foot pocket designed to lock in stability and maximize energy transfer.

Four-channel blade structure that boosts thrust while minimizing fatigue.

Stabilizing side ribs wrapped in sleek overmolding for added support and style.

An anatomical heel pad is designed to provide enhanced comfort and reduce strain on the foot and ankle.

An elasticated bungee strap with a protective cover for a secure, snag-free fit.

Non-slip sole designed for solid traction on wet surfaces.

Reusable mesh carry bag that dries quickly between uses.

Available in four size options: XS, S, R, XL.

Commenting on the new fin, Mares Product Manager Elga Caccialanza stated:

“With the Avanti QUATTRO 4X, we’ve taken everything divers loved about the Quattro and made it more powerful, more comfortable, and more adaptable to modern diving needs.”

For more info, go to mares.com.