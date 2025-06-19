Mares Offering Free Octopus With Purchase Of Select Regulators

Mares this week announced a limited-time offer where from June 15 through August 1, 2025, customers who purchase select Mares regulators will receive a free octopus.

The company says:

“Whether you’re upgrading your setup or gearing up for your next dive adventure, this promotion is the perfect opportunity to get premium Mares performance at a reduced cost.”

Eligible regulators include:

• ATLAS 62X

• EPIC ADJ 82X

• ATLAS ADJ 62X TBP

• SXS 62X

• DUAL 15X

• ULTRA ADJ 82X

• DUAL ADJ 62X

• DUAL ADJ 62X – 75th Anniversary Edition

Choose from one of the following octos — free with your eligible regulator purchase:

• DUAL

• DUAL ADJ

• LOOP

• SXS

• ULTRA

• ULTRA ADJ

This promotion is available only at participating Mares dealers and while supplies last, the company says. It’s not valid for purchases made through the Mares.com website.

To find a participating dealer near you, go to mares.com.