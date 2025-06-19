Mares Offering Free Octopus With Purchase Of Select Regulators

Mares this week announced a limited-time offer where from June 15 through August 1, 2025, customers who purchase select Mares regulators will receive a free octopus.
The company says:
“Whether you’re upgrading your setup or gearing up for your next dive adventure, this promotion is the perfect opportunity to get premium Mares performance at a reduced cost.”
Eligible regulators include:
• ATLAS 62X
• EPIC ADJ 82X
• ATLAS ADJ 62X TBP
• SXS 62X
• DUAL 15X
• ULTRA ADJ 82X
• DUAL ADJ 62X
• DUAL ADJ 62X – 75th Anniversary Edition
Choose from one of the following octos — free with your eligible regulator purchase:
• DUAL
• DUAL ADJ
• LOOP
• SXS
• ULTRA
• ULTRA ADJ
This promotion is available only at participating Mares dealers and while supplies last, the company says. It’s not valid for purchases made through the Mares.com website.
