Thursday, June 19, 2025
Scuba Diving

Mares Offering Free Octopus With Purchase Of Select Regulators

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Mares Offering Free Octopus With Purchase Of Select Regulators
Mares Offering Free Octopus With Purchase Of Select Regulators

Mares this week announced a limited-time offer where from June 15 through August 1, 2025, customers who purchase select Mares regulators will receive a free octopus.

The company says:

“Whether you’re upgrading your setup or gearing up for your next dive adventure, this promotion is the perfect opportunity to get premium Mares performance at a reduced cost.”

Eligible regulators include:

• ATLAS 62X
• EPIC ADJ 82X
• ATLAS ADJ 62X TBP
• SXS 62X
• DUAL 15X
• ULTRA ADJ 82X
• DUAL ADJ 62X
• DUAL ADJ 62X – 75th Anniversary Edition

Choose from one of the following octos — free with your eligible regulator purchase:

• DUAL
• DUAL ADJ
• LOOP
• SXS
• ULTRA
• ULTRA ADJ

This promotion is available only at participating Mares dealers and while supplies last, the company says. It’s not valid for purchases made through the Mares.com website.

To find a participating dealer near you, go to mares.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US