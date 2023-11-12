Sunday, November 12, 2023
Marine Robots To Herald In Ocean Exploration Revolution

By Sam Helmy

Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) (Image credit: Planet Ocean)
Ocean exploration is about to take a revolutionary step with the recent success of a team of marine robots in conducting complex maritime exploration tasks.

The two-year research study was led by ecoSUB AUVs and Planet Ocean and funded by Innovate UK.

The study aimed to demonstrate the practicality of large-scale surveys and exploration being conducted by teams of autonomous underwater vehicles. This would serve as a giant leap forward since, by merging multiple units into a team, the shortcomings of individual AUVs could be overcome.

Recent open-water testing showed that this is possible thanks to an intelligent autonomy engine that can coordinate the work of the different AUVs.

The project developed a wide range of units capable of conducting multiple tests both at the surface and below.

(Featured image credit: Planet Ocean)

