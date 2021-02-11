Martin Zapanta Launches Freediver Photo Collection

Thursday, February 11, 2021
By John Liang

Photographer Martin Zapanta has just launched a collection of beautifully choreographed scenes of freedivers surrounded by natural marine life.

Martin was out on vacation island hopping when he went snorkeling for the first time and almost drowned. When he regained consciousness, he noticed one of his friends effortlessly diving deep into the ocean and coming back up and became fascinated. Martin went home and looked up freediving, and it took him four years after the near-death experience to try a freediving lesson. From that point he never turned back; he’s gone on to become the No. 1 freediver in the Philippines and holds 15 national records.

On the creative side, Martin started his career as a graphic designer. He realized the crossover of photography within the medium and began teaching himself how to shoot.

After a few years of commercial work (mixed with freediving as a side hobby), he decided to move back to the Bohol (where he first almost drowned) to pursue photography and freediving full time.

His photo collection can be found online at Santo Gallery.

