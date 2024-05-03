Friday, May 3, 2024
Matt Malina Sets New CMAS Dynamic No Fins World Record

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Poland’s Matt Malina set a new CMAS men’s world record in the Dynamic No Fins (DNF) freediving discipline this week.

Malina swam 238.05m/781ft during the 2024 CMAS World Cup Indoor Series in Poland.

According to Radoslaw Gaca, president of the Polish Freediving Federation:

“For the first time in our history, we are organizing [the] CMAS World Cup Indoor Series in Poland. We are very happy with the outcome of the first day of the event — new World Record set by Malina and more exciting starts to come.”

Malina is a multiple World Record holder, both in pool and depth disciplines:

“DNF is my favorite pool discipline and I’m extremely happy to reclaim [the] World Record in 50m pool after 5 years of hard training, numerous tries, failures and to be able to finally overcome it. I’m looking forward for the World Championships in Belgrade this year and to hopefully to represent Poland at the World Games next year.”

The CMAS World Cup Indoor Series in Poland is a qualifying event for the 2025 World Games. The best CMAS freedivers selected during the 2024 CMAS World Cup Indoor Series and the 2024 Indoor World Championships will go to Chengdu, China to compete among athletes from 36 other disciplines for the first time ever.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

