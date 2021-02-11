Moray Dive Gear, Tektite Unveil Underwater Signaling Device with Integrated Dive Light

Moray Dive Gear and Tektite have unveiled the Moray DCT, a dive light with a built-in noisemaker.

The Moray DCT 2-in-1 dive torch with an integrated signaling device is the first dive light of its kind to hit the market. It’s for divers who want to travel light and improve their streamline position without compromising on light output.

According to Scott Mele, CEO of Tektite Industries:

“We focused our attention on the reasons why many divers don’t consider a dive light a must-have accessory to their dive kit: high-cost, redundant-technology, and poor design. By teaming up with Moray Dive Gear, we’ve finally been able to fix these problems.”

The result is a fusion of power and versatility with enhanced durability — ideal for divers of all levels looking for a simple and reliable dive light or a handy back-up light for both day-time and night-time dives.

Buyers in the USA can purchase the dive light directly at moraydivelights.com.