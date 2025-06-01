Nardi Compressors Added To The Bonassi Product Line

Bonassi has announced its new role as the official distributor for Nardi Compressors.

Nardi is a renowned Italian brand known for delivering exceptional performance, premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

In its new role as official distributor, Bonassi will oversee Nardi’s sales and customer service operations for high-pressure breathing air compressors and Hookah systems across the Americas. This strategic partnership marries Bonassi’s expertise in the scuba diving industry with one of the world’s most well-known names in compressor manufacturing.

The current lineup of Nardi Compressors includes the following four models:

ATLANTIC: The ATLANTIC compressor is the ultimate in portability and versatility within Nardi’s Breathing Air series. The compressor is designed to meet the needs of both individual divers and professionals, ensuring reliable performance in any location.

PACIFIC: The Perfect choice for dive centers and professional filling stations, the PACIFIC line offers a range of mobile and stationary compressors. From smaller operations to facilities requiring multiple systems, the PACIFIC delivers powerful, high-pressure solutions to meet diverse needs.

TT-MIX PRO: The ultimate gas blending compressor, it sets a new standard in gas blending with its exclusive, world-patented system. Fully automatic, the TT-MIX PRO simplifies the creation of Nitrox and Trimix blends, offering unparalleled precision and reliability.

HOOKAH: The HOOKAH compressor is a low-pressure solution for a wide range of applications. Whether it's for snorkeling adventures or pool and boat maintenance tasks, the HOOKAH delivers direct breathing with maximum safety, making it your go-to choice for recreational and professional use.

