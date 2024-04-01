National Geographic’s ‘100 Dives of a Lifetime’ Book Now Available

National Geographic’s new book “100 Dives of a Lifetime” is now available to purchase.

The coffee table book features over 350 stunning images of some of the best dive sites in the world. If any diver ever needed inspiration for their scuba diving bucket list, then this book fits the bill.

The book features a wide range of sites, from wrecks in Micronesia to cenotes in Mexico and ice diving in Antarctica. It also features the work of some of National Geographic’s leading explorers and divers, such as Brian Skerry, Jessica Cramp and David Doubilet.

Some of the dives in the book include:

Diving with mantas at night in Kona.

Exploring the Belize Lighthouse Atoll caves.

Diving with hammerheads in Cocos Island.

You can find the book here.