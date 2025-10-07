Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Scuba Diving

Nation’s Attic Announces Annual ‘Diving Into History’ Auction Featuring Rare Vintage Diving Helmets

John Liang
By John Liang

Nation’s Attic Inc. has announced its annual “Diving Into History” auction, scheduled for Saturday, November 1st, 2025.

The annual event features over 50 authentic vintage and antique diving helmets and more than 100 additional pieces of historic military, commercial and recreational diving memorabilia.

The auction presents an opportunity for collectors to acquire pieces spanning over a century of deep-sea exploration and military history.

Among the most coveted items is the famed US Navy Mark V helmet, with examples spanning World War I, World War II and the ultra-rare helium models infamously known as the “Widow Maker.” A late 19th century John Date helmet, a very rare piece crafted in Canada, is also expected to draw significant international interest.

The auction showcases a robust collection of antique US commercial helmets from the 1890s through the 1960s, featuring famed manufacturers like AJ Morse, A. Schrader’s Son and Craftsweld. Collector-favorite shallow water helmets are also included, with desirable pieces from Miller Dunn, Snead and a fascinating 1930s-era homemade helmet.

The growing collector market of modern era diving history (1960s to 2000s) is also strongly represented with items being sold with no reserve. Helmets from noted contemporary makers such as Kirby Morgan, Drager, DESCO, Joe Savoie, Miller, Pommec, Widolf, General Aquadyne, Advanced Diving and Bob Ratclife offer a unique opportunity for both new and established collectors.

The auction rounds out its offering with an array of historic diving-related artifacts, including rare equipment, historic books, specialized diving knives, watches and two impressive large bronze statues honoring US and UK military divers.

The “Diving Into History” auction is an online-only event. Preview and pre-bidding are available now at bid.oldhelmet.com.

John Liang
John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

