NAUI recently announced that it will sponsor a new scuba diving and spearfishing show on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network.

The new show is titled “Spear Life” and will air five days a week through the first and second quarters of 2020.

The new show will follow the adventures of Jon Brunson, Coby Treasure and freediving legend Gary Zumwalt as they explore the world’s oceans, chasing fish and exploring wrecks.

According to NAUI CEO Rick Lorimor:

“With the popularity of spearfishing on the rise, NAUI thought this was the right time to partner with Jon Brunson and his team for the show. What got our attention with the show is not just the spearfishing, it’s the opportunity to showcase scuba diving and all the opportunities there are to explore the ocean.”

While Jon Brunson stated:

“We’re excited to welcome NAUI Worldwide as the title sponsor of The Outdoor Channel Original Series, Spear Life. We are also proud to be NAUI certified divers and thrilled to partner with them in this first-of-its-kind, dive show. After years of being a NAUI affiliated dive shop customer, it only makes sense for us to join forces to bring the adventure and enjoyment of the diving lifestyle, coupled with the Dive Safety Through Education mantra of NAUI, to the millions of viewers throughout the world.”

Check out a teaser of the new show below.