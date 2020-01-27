Murex Diving has announced its promotion for the summer of 2020, and in a family-friendly offering, kids will receive a 50% discount from June through to August.

The promotion is targeted at all families, even those with older children since it includes any children who are attending university or college.

Features of the promotion include:

The promotion is valid at Murex Manado and Murex Bangka or any combination of the two.

Parents pay full board, and children sharing a room with them receive a 50% discount on diving, accommodation, tours, and transfers.

Maximum of 2 children sharing a room with a parent.

The promotion is valid for stays in June, July, and August 2020.

Bookings must be made by August 25, 2020.

Children between the ages of (0 & 6) are free of charge.

Children between the ages of (7 &12) pay $25 per night.

There is no minimum stay required.

