Saturday, November 23, 2024
Nauticam Unveils Two New Macro Accessories for Underwater Photography

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

Nauticam has introduced two exciting additions to its lineup at this year’s DEMA Show for the macro underwater photography enthusiast.

The Super Macro Converter 3 (SMC-3) replaces the popular SMC-1, boasting impressive improvements in both size and performance. At half the size and one-third lighter, this updated lens is easier to handle and works seamlessly with any macro lens, providing 2.3x magnification while enhancing image clarity and sharpness. It retails for US$562 (~€540) and is available now.

The Mid-range Focus Optimizer (MFO-1) is a game-changer for photographers shooting through flat ports. While offering modest magnification of 1.2x, its true strength lies in its ability to correct optical shortcomings of shooting through a flat port and eliminate aberrations.

A key highlight is that the MFO-1 extends the focal range significantly, reducing the minimum focus distance while allowing focus up to a meter away — a vast improvement over the typical few inches provided by close-up lenses. Retail price is $474 (~€455) and it will be available in mid-December.

For added convenience, Nauticam offers these in a double flip holder that screws onto the front of your housing port. This setup lets you keep the MFO-1 on for everyday macro shots and flip to the SMC-3 for extra magnification when needed. The combination makes transitioning between magnifications seamless.

For more details, visit Nauticam.com.

Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

