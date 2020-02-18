Neptonics has introduced a new .233-caliber “Powerhead” that the company says can protect spearos against sharks and other predators.

The K.O. Powerhead is mounted to a 3/8-inch (9.53mm) shaft that can be used as a handle. Neptonics says that other brands require fabrication before they can be used.

The K.O. Powerhead is made of corrosion-resistant Stainless Steel 316. It sports what Neptonics calls a “Dual Safety design,” featuring a Safety Nut with a Friction lock and Cotter Pin.

It can be mounted to common spear shafts or pole spears with a 6mm (.24-inch) internal thread and “comes with an adapter for 5/16th.”

Retailing for US$159.99 (~148 Euros), the Powerhead is also “ATF-compliant per Federal Revenue Ruling #55-569.”

For more info, check out the Neptonics Facebook page or its website at neptonics.com, or contact them by phone at +1-813-867-3250.