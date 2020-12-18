Saturday, January 9, 2021
New Cozumel Center Opened By Pro Dive

By Sam Helmy

Diving in Cozumel by Charles Davis
Pro Dive has announced the opening of a new dive operation in Cozumel, Mexico.

The new El Cozumeleño resort is located close to San Miguel and is only five minutes from the international airport. Features of the new resort include:

  • A private beach.
  • 5 outdoor and 1 indoor pool, and 2 Jacuzzis.
  • Tennis courts and mini-golf.
  • Kids Club.
  • A 500-person convention center.

Commenting on the new operation, Pro Dive International President and Founder Markus Fleischmann stated:

“We are thrilled about the recent opening of our new facility at the Cozumeleño, and very proud that we have been chosen as the official dive and watersports provider at this magnificent hotel! Obviously, we are already working with the hotel, to be able to offer formidable and great deals on dive & stay packages, so very soon we will be able to offer these to our valued clients and guests. The Cozumeleño stands for quality and excellence, and guest satisfaction is their priority concern, which fits perfectly to our own company motto – Excellence through Quality – so I think Pro Dive and the Cozumeleño Beach Resort are a perfect match.  We look forward to a successful future as their partners… and without any doubt, the benefit of this new partnership, will be enjoyed by our future mutual guests, divers and snorkelers.”

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

