New Edition Of ‘The Ultimate Guide To Diving In Indonesia’ Now Available

The third edition of “The Ultimate Guide to Diving in Indonesia” by the late Sarah Ann Wormald is now available.

The book provides a comprehensive guide to diving in Indonesia, covering nearly every imaginable aspect of this vast country. Regions covered in the book include:

Bali: “The Island of the Gods,” home to rich reefs and the Tulamben wreck

North Sulawesi: Volcano-backed plateaus teeming with colorful coral gardens

Nusa Tenggara: From Lombok’s seamounts to Timor’s muck-diving bays

Maluku: Hidden reefs offering encounters with rare critters

Raja Ampat & West Papua: Pristine shallows, white-sand beaches, and postcard-perfect coral panoramas

The book not only covers Indonesia’s stunning reefs but also delves into the diverse range of diving opportunities found in the country. Highlights found in the book include:

Blackwater night dives that reveal extraordinary plankton blooms

Dramatic wall dives around Selayar Island

Whale and dolphin excursions off Alor

The famed USS Liberty wreck at Tulamben, Bali

“The Ultimate Guide to Diving” is the work of Sarah Ann Wormald, who transitioned from solicitor to dive instructor after discovering the Red Sea and relocated to Indonesia in 2007.

Wormald dedicated her life to safe, sustainable diving, collaborating with operators who champion reef conservation. She passed away earlier this year.