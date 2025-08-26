Wednesday, August 27, 2025
New Edition Of ‘The Ultimate Guide To Diving In Indonesia’ Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

'The Ultimate Guide to Diving in Indonesia' by Sarah Ann Wormald
The third edition of “The Ultimate Guide to Diving in Indonesia” by the late Sarah Ann Wormald is now available.

The book provides a comprehensive guide to diving in Indonesia, covering nearly every imaginable aspect of this vast country. Regions covered in the book include:

  • Bali: “The Island of the Gods,” home to rich reefs and the Tulamben wreck
  • North Sulawesi: Volcano-backed plateaus teeming with colorful coral gardens
  • Nusa Tenggara: From Lombok’s seamounts to Timor’s muck-diving bays
  • Maluku: Hidden reefs offering encounters with rare critters
  • Raja Ampat & West Papua: Pristine shallows, white-sand beaches, and postcard-perfect coral panoramas

The book not only covers Indonesia’s stunning reefs but also delves into the diverse range of diving opportunities found in the country. Highlights found in the book include:

  • Blackwater night dives that reveal extraordinary plankton blooms
  • Dramatic wall dives around Selayar Island
  • Whale and dolphin excursions off Alor
  • The famed USS Liberty wreck at Tulamben, Bali

The Ultimate Guide to Diving” is the work of Sarah Ann Wormald, who transitioned from solicitor to dive instructor after discovering the Red Sea and relocated to Indonesia in 2007.

Wormald dedicated her life to safe, sustainable diving, collaborating with operators who champion reef conservation. She passed away earlier this year.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

