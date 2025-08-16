New Human Factors In Diving Course Released

The Human Diver has announced the launch of its latest course, the HFiD: Essentials (2025).

The course is the third iteration of its acclaimed program, which sharpens teamwork, leadership, communication, situational awareness and decision-making skills for divers and instructors.

This time around, the course takes an even deeper dive into cognitive and social dynamics that power high-performance diving. The course aims to equip divers and instructors with practical strategies to help improve safety and performance on every dive.

The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) will help you tackle tough questions such as:

Why do even experienced divers sometimes overlook simple errors?

How can dive leaders make sure they are understood under pressure?

What holds people from speaking up with their concerns and thoughts?

Can technical divers develop and refine their abilities without hauling more gear?

How can divers turn mistakes into genuine learning moments?

The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) Core Modules include:

Perception and Bias in Dive Decisions: Understanding how the mind works enables more informed decision-making. Psychological Safety Under Pressure: Learn to create an environment where every team member feels empowered. Debriefing as a Habit: Develop the habit of debriefing and learning. Pre-Error Performance Factors: Detect and mitigate human and environmental factors before they can create issues. Communication and Team Dynamics: Enhance the team’s ability to exchange critical information quickly and efficiently.

You can find out more information about Human Factors In Diving here, and about the new course here.