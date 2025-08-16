Saturday, August 16, 2025
New Human Factors In Diving Course Released

By Sam Helmy

Human Factors In Diving Conference - Gareth Lock
The Human Diver has announced the launch of its latest course, the HFiD: Essentials (2025).

The course is the third iteration of its acclaimed program, which sharpens teamwork, leadership, communication, situational awareness and decision-making skills for divers and instructors.

This time around, the course takes an even deeper dive into cognitive and social dynamics that power high-performance diving. The course aims to equip divers and instructors with practical strategies to help improve safety and performance on every dive.

The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) will help you tackle tough questions such as:

  • Why do even experienced divers sometimes overlook simple errors?
  • How can dive leaders make sure they are understood under pressure?
  • What holds people from speaking up with their concerns and thoughts?
  • Can technical divers develop and refine their abilities without hauling more gear?
  • How can divers turn mistakes into genuine learning moments?

The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) Core Modules include:

  1. Perception and Bias in Dive Decisions: Understanding how the mind works enables more informed decision-making.
  2. Psychological Safety Under Pressure: Learn to create an environment where every team member feels empowered.
  3. Debriefing as a Habit: Develop the habit of debriefing and learning.
  4. Pre-Error Performance Factors: Detect and mitigate human and environmental factors before they can create issues.
  5. Communication and Team Dynamics: Enhance the team’s ability to exchange critical information quickly and efficiently.

You can find out more information about Human Factors In Diving here, and about the new course here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

