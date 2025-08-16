New Human Factors In Diving Course Released

The Human Diver has announced the launch of its latest course, the HFiD: Essentials (2025).
The course is the third iteration of its acclaimed program, which sharpens teamwork, leadership, communication, situational awareness and decision-making skills for divers and instructors.
This time around, the course takes an even deeper dive into cognitive and social dynamics that power high-performance diving. The course aims to equip divers and instructors with practical strategies to help improve safety and performance on every dive.
The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) will help you tackle tough questions such as:
- Why do even experienced divers sometimes overlook simple errors?
- How can dive leaders make sure they are understood under pressure?
- What holds people from speaking up with their concerns and thoughts?
- Can technical divers develop and refine their abilities without hauling more gear?
- How can divers turn mistakes into genuine learning moments?
The new HFiD: Essentials (2025) Core Modules include:
- Perception and Bias in Dive Decisions: Understanding how the mind works enables more informed decision-making.
- Psychological Safety Under Pressure: Learn to create an environment where every team member feels empowered.
- Debriefing as a Habit: Develop the habit of debriefing and learning.
- Pre-Error Performance Factors: Detect and mitigate human and environmental factors before they can create issues.
- Communication and Team Dynamics: Enhance the team’s ability to exchange critical information quickly and efficiently.
You can find out more information about Human Factors In Diving here, and about the new course here.