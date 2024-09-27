Friday, September 27, 2024
New Marla Underwater Visibility App Now Available For Download In UK, Ireland

John Liang
By John Liang

New Marla iPhone App Now Available For Download In UK, Ireland
New Marla iPhone App Now Available For Download In UK, Ireland

A new iPhone app that shows the underwater visibility for dive sites around the UK and Ireland is now available for download.

The Marla app calculates the underwater visibility and shows diving conditions for popular UK and Ireland dive spots for scuba divers, freedivers, swimmers and spearfishers.

The forecast is calculated by using satellite imaging as well as sea and weather conditions along with diver reports.

The forecasts are provided with a resolution of 300m/984ft for the British and Irish coasts.

For more info, check out the marla.blue website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

