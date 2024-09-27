New Marla Underwater Visibility App Now Available For Download In UK, Ireland

A new iPhone app that shows the underwater visibility for dive sites around the UK and Ireland is now available for download.

The Marla app calculates the underwater visibility and shows diving conditions for popular UK and Ireland dive spots for scuba divers, freedivers, swimmers and spearfishers.

The forecast is calculated by using satellite imaging as well as sea and weather conditions along with diver reports.

The forecasts are provided with a resolution of 300m/984ft for the British and Irish coasts.

For more info, check out the marla.blue website.