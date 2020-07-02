New Medical Screening Approved By The WRTSC

The World Recreational Scuba Training Council (WRTSC) has approved a new medical screening procedure for both freediving and recreational scuba diving.
The new process was developed by a host of experts from the Diver Medical Screen Committee (DMSC) and took three years to complete. The new system aims to meet the following goals, amongst others:
- Allow as many individuals as possible to take part in scuba and freediving.
- By intuitive and user friendly for individuals, physicians, and dive professionals.
- Reflect the latest up to date knowledge and experience of the medical.
- Identify those who would be at the highest risk.
The new system, which was ratified by the WRTSC on June 9th, 2020, is composed of three parts.
- Part I- A diving medical questionnaire to be completed by the candidate.
- Part II- A Physician candidate evaluation form to be completed by the evaluating physician.
- Part III- a peer-reviewed diving medical guidance and reference resource for doctors wanting further information about a specific situation.
You can find the new candidate questionnaire here, the new physician evaluation form here and the new guidance here.