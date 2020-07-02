New Medical Screening Approved By The WRTSC

The World Recreational Scuba Training Council (WRTSC) has approved a new medical screening procedure for both freediving and recreational scuba diving.

The new process was developed by a host of experts from the Diver Medical Screen Committee (DMSC) and took three years to complete. The new system aims to meet the following goals, amongst others:

Allow as many individuals as possible to take part in scuba and freediving.

By intuitive and user friendly for individuals, physicians, and dive professionals.

Reflect the latest up to date knowledge and experience of the medical.

Identify those who would be at the highest risk.

The new system, which was ratified by the WRTSC on June 9th, 2020, is composed of three parts.

Part I- A diving medical questionnaire to be completed by the candidate.

Part II- A Physician candidate evaluation form to be completed by the evaluating physician.

Part III- a peer-reviewed diving medical guidance and reference resource for doctors wanting further information about a specific situation.

You can find the new candidate questionnaire here, the new physician evaluation form here and the new guidance here.