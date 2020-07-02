Thursday, July 2, 2020
Scuba Diving

New Medical Screening Approved By The WRTSC

By Sam Helmy

Divers near a wall, fuerteventura , Canary Islands
The World Recreational Scuba Training Council (WRTSC) has approved a new medical screening procedure for both freediving and recreational scuba diving.

The new process was developed by a host of experts from the Diver Medical Screen Committee (DMSC) and took three years to complete. The new system aims to meet the following goals, amongst others:

  • Allow as many individuals as possible to take part in scuba and freediving.
  • By intuitive and user friendly for individuals, physicians, and dive professionals.
  • Reflect the latest up to date knowledge and experience of the medical.
  • Identify those who would be at the highest risk.

The new system, which was ratified by the WRTSC on June 9th, 2020, is composed of three parts.

  • Part I- A diving medical questionnaire to be completed by the candidate.
  • Part II- A Physician candidate evaluation form to be completed by the evaluating physician.
  • Part III- a peer-reviewed diving medical guidance and reference resource for doctors wanting further information about a specific situation.

You can find the new candidate questionnaire here, the new physician evaluation form here and the new guidance here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

