New Pro Dive international Locations Open In Cozumel

Pro Dive International has announced the opening of two new locations in Cozumel, Mexico.

The two new locations are in the Southern Cozumel Marina Park at the following resorts:

Sunscape Sabor Cozumel: A family-friendly resort offering stays on an all-inclusive basis. The resort offers a relaxing atmosphere and is perfect for relaxing and exploring.

A family-friendly resort offering stays on an all-inclusive basis. The resort offers a relaxing atmosphere and is perfect for relaxing and exploring. Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa: For those wanting a quieter, more mature vacation, this is a luxury adults-only resort that is known for stunning views. The resort offers a wide range of amenities and is the perfect destination for a relaxing adult vacation.

The move brings Pro Dive International’s locations to 16, including facilities in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The two new facilities further add to the outstanding diving opportunities in Cozumel, which is renowned for its diving. In Cozumel, you will find an abundant and wide range of marine life, including a variety of species of fish, critters, and more.

In addition, Cozumel is also world-famous for its vibrant reefs and crystal-clear blue waters with great visibility.

Diving at either facility in Cozumel includes excursions to the globally famous dive sites Santa Rosa Wall and Palancar Reef. In addition, both locations will offer a wider range of PADI courses and the ability to participate in a wider range of diving activities, such as drift dives, night dives and underwater photography sessions.

According to Pro Dive International President and Founder Markus Fleischmann:

“We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for diving to the guests of Sunscape Sabor Cozumel and Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa. Cozumel is a diver’s paradise, and we look forward to sharing its underwater wonders with even more adventurers.”