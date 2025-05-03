Saturday, May 3, 2025
New Radio Show Takes The Barrier Reef Global

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Great Barrier Reef (AdobeStock)
Great Barrier Reef (AdobeStock)

A new radio show is taking Australia’s Great Barrier Reef to a global audience.

The new show, “Word on the Reef,” is broadcast every Friday at 10am Queensland time on Cairns FM89.1, and features fun and informative conversations about marine science.

Tanya Murphy and Brett Goodban host the show. Both are experienced reef guides and marine educators. Between them, they have over 30 years of experience in the industry and have logged over 20,000 dives. Each show, the hosts use their vast experience to take listeners on a deep dive into the lives of some of the fascinating critters and creatures you can find on the Great Barrier Reef.

Additionally, the show features tips from expert divers, reef health updates as well as real-time weather updates around the barrier reef.

What’s more, listeners can take an active part in the show and can participate via texting with questions to 0437 835 937.

Commenting on the show, co-host Brett Goodban said:

“With all the challenges facing the reef, from climate change to water pollution and plastic debris, it’s more important than ever to keep people informed, inspired and connected to this incredible ecosystem. And if we can do that while having a laugh and telling some great stories — why not?”

While the show’s co-host Tanya Murphy added:

“Our mission is to make marine science accessible, entertaining and engaging. Whether you’re a local, a tourist, a diver or someone who just loves the ocean, you’ll get something out of every episode — plus a few laughs along the way!”

You can find the recorded shows on YouTube or other podcast platforms.

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

