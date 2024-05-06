Monday, May 6, 2024
Scuba Diving

New Swiftwater Breathing System Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Swiftwater Breathing Apparatus (SWBA)
Swiftwater Breathing Apparatus (SWBA)

The first type-approved Swiftwater Breathing Apparatus (SWBA) is now available.

The new product is a collaboration between the Public Safety Institute and Submersible Systems (Spare Air). The new Swiftwater Breathing System is designed to be used by rescue divers or when navigating turbulent river waters.

The Swiftwater Breathing System is designed to be mounted on a user’s personal flotation device. This allows the user to have maximum mobility while maintaining free hands. Since the unit is always used with a flotation device, it can’t be used as a traditional scuba breathing device.

You can find out more information here or check out the video below.

SWBA - So everyone comes home safe

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

