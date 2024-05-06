New Swiftwater Breathing System Now Available

The first type-approved Swiftwater Breathing Apparatus (SWBA) is now available.

The new product is a collaboration between the Public Safety Institute and Submersible Systems (Spare Air). The new Swiftwater Breathing System is designed to be used by rescue divers or when navigating turbulent river waters.

The Swiftwater Breathing System is designed to be mounted on a user’s personal flotation device. This allows the user to have maximum mobility while maintaining free hands. Since the unit is always used with a flotation device, it can’t be used as a traditional scuba breathing device.

You can find out more information here or check out the video below.