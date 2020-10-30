NGOs Call On US Government To Make A U-Turn On Shark Protection

Eighteen NGOs have signed an open letter to the US government, urging it to change direction on shark protection.

Up to now, the US government has opposed the protection of the North Atlantic population of shortfin Mako Sharks in the upcoming ICCAT 2020 negotiations.

The population is suffering from serious overfishing and is rapidly depleting in numbers. Urgent action has been called for from as far back as 2017. However, so far, the US and EU have both opposed new conservation measures, while 16 ICCAT parties have supported protecting the shortfin mako.

The NGOs are urging the government to “follow the science,” make a U-turn and back the new conservation recommendations.

The signatories include a wide range of stakeholders from Project AWARE, the Shark Trust, and the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation.

Check out the NGOs’ letter here.