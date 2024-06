The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is re-launching the NOAA Ocean Guardian Dive Club, a program aimed at teaching young divers safe diving techniques, ocean and climate literacy concepts and ocean stewardship.

To that end, NOAA is hosting a webinar to talk about the club on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. US Eastern time.

You can register for the webinar here.