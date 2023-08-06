Sunday, August 6, 2023
Nominations Now Open For The 2023 Diving Community Champions Award

DEMA Community Champions

DEMA announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Diving Community Champions Award.

The winners will be announced at the Annual Membership Meeting on November 15, 2023, during the DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The awards aim to recognize DEMA member companies’ good work and efforts in helping their communities through scuba diving. All DEMA member companies are eligible to submit a nomination recognizing the work of another member company.  

The deadline for nominations is August 21st, 2023.

To nominate someone, go to dema.org.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

