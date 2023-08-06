Nominations Now Open For The 2023 Diving Community Champions Award

DEMA announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Diving Community Champions Award.

The winners will be announced at the Annual Membership Meeting on November 15, 2023, during the DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The awards aim to recognize DEMA member companies’ good work and efforts in helping their communities through scuba diving. All DEMA member companies are eligible to submit a nomination recognizing the work of another member company.

The deadline for nominations is August 21st, 2023.

To nominate someone, go to dema.org.