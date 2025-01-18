Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition Announces 2024 Winners

The Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition has announced its winners for 2024.

The “Best in Show” ranking was awarded to Eduardo Labat for his image, “Dancing White Tips,” taken at Roca Partida, Revillagigedo, Mexico. Labat’s photograph captured a synchronous ballet of white-tip reef sharks in black & white.

According to Nirupam Nigam, organizer of the contest and president of Bluewater Photo as well as editor-in-chief of the Underwater Photography Guide:

“This year’s Ocean Art competition was nothing short of extraordinary. The talent and vision displayed by our participants have set new benchmarks for underwater photography. These images do more than win awards; they captivate hearts and minds, reaching millions globally and reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect the ocean’s beauty. It’s an honor to see the competition grow in scope and impact every year.”

This year’s judging panel included Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland. Additionally, Ipah Uid Lynn joined as a new judge to bring fresh perspectives to the Underwater Digital Art and Underwater Fashion categories.

In the categories, Hwanhee Kim took first place in Wide Angle; Adam Martin in Macro; Yoichi Sato in Marine Life Behavior; Stefano Cerbai in Portrait; James Emery in Coldwater; Borut Furlan in Nudibranch; Kyungshin Kim in Blackwater; Kimber Greenwood in Underwater Conservation; Union Kim in Underwater Digital Art; Eduardo Label in Black & White; Lucie Drlikova in Underwater Fashion; Marco Lausdei in Compact Wide Angle; and Naomi Springett in both the Compact Macro and Compact Behavior categories.

You can check out all the winning photos at uwphotographyguide.com.