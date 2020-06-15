Ocean Exposure Begins its European Tour

A pair of Swedish filmmakers, Mattias Granberg and Linn Vennberg, who are better known as Ocean Exposure, have begun their 16-month tour of European diving destinations.

The long journey will encompass diving in 24 countries to highlight European diving destinations. The trip will start in the north of Sweden and will then encompass the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea, and finally, the Norwegian sea.

What makes the Ocean Exposure adventure unique is the filmmakers’ method of travel. The entire journey will be conducted with an adapted van. That has everything the filmmakers need; from a refrigerator to a compressor, the van has it all.

You can follow the adventures of Ocean Exposure on Facebook and Instagram and on their YouTube channel here, or check out a video below.