Underwater Imaging

Ocean Photographers Paul Nicklen And Cristina Mittermeier Featured In New Nat Geo Series

Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier preparing for a dive. (Image credit: National Geographic/Alex Pritz)
Acclaimed underwater shutterbugs Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier are among the photographers featured in a new National Geographic series premiering next month on Disney+ and Hulu.

From Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the “PHOTOGRAPHER” series flips the lens on some of the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers to see what makes them click.

Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer – Cristina Mittermeier & Paul Nicklen, Dan Winters, Campbell Addy, Krystle Wright, Muhammed Muheisen and Anand Varma – from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors.

From the frontlines of war to the covers of fashion magazines and the depths of the oceans, the show takes viewers on a journey alongside these renowned photographers who have spent a lifetime in the endless pursuit of perfecting their craft to learn their incredible stories.

Through verité footage of their current mission interwoven with backstory, archival materials and interviews, audiences will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and discover how they see and experience the world.

Check out the series trailer below.

Photographer | Official Trailer | National Geographic

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

