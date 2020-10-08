Oceaner Unveils New Neoprene Splash Bag

If keeping your stuff dry on the dive boat is a frequent challenge, the folks at Oceaner might just have a solution.
Oceaner has unveiled the company’s new, neoprene Splash Bag that keeps the water off all the things you like to bring onto a boat.
The Splash Bag is constructed with neoprene using the same techniques as Oceaner’s drysuits. It features a roll-top waterproof closure with a D-Ring and durable buckle. You can even add some ice to use the bag as a cooler!
The bag’s basic features are:
- 2mm – 3mm nylon II neoprene
- Seams glued & blind stitched
- Roll top with buckle and D-ring
- Light insulation and light impact resistance
One thing to note: these bags don’t provide submersible waterproof protection.
Retailing for US$48 (~41 Euros), the bags come in four colors. To learn more, go to the Oceaner website.