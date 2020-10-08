Thursday, October 8, 2020
Oceaner Unveils New Neoprene Splash Bag

Oceaner Splash Bag
If keeping your stuff dry on the dive boat is a frequent challenge, the folks at Oceaner might just have a solution.

Oceaner has unveiled the company’s new, neoprene Splash Bag that keeps the water off all the things you like to bring onto a boat.

The Splash Bag is constructed with neoprene using the same techniques as Oceaner’s drysuits. It features a roll-top waterproof closure with a D-Ring and durable buckle. You can even add some ice to use the bag as a cooler!

The bag’s basic features are:

  • 2mm – 3mm nylon II neoprene
  • Seams glued & blind stitched
  • Roll top with buckle and D-ring
  • Light insulation and light impact resistance

One thing to note: these bags don’t provide submersible waterproof protection.

Retailing for US$48 (~41 Euros), the bags come in four colors. To learn more, go to the Oceaner website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

