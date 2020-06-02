OK FaceWear Launched By Mermaid Protector

Mermaid Protector has announced the launch of a range of protective face masks.

The OK FaceWear supports the continuing battle against COVID-19, and the new products are made from recycled plastics that have been retrieved from the Ocean.

According to Izabella Meyer, the founder of Mermaid Protect:

“Every day we see pictures of washed-up rubber gloves and disposable face masks, which now additionally burden the sensitive marine ecosystem. Protecting our environment must now be the focus of our efforts more than ever. We refrain from manufacturing and using single-use products made from environmentally harmful materials. Instead, we rely on a closed cycle in the fabric and garment production. Our products are made from recycled ocean plastic and they are 100% recyclable again without losing quality.”

The new masks are reusable, washable, and come in a arrange of vibrant colors. For additional security, you also have the option of inserting a carbon filter in the mask.

You can order the new masks here.