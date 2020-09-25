Friday, September 25, 2020
Oldest Scuba Diver Record Claimed By 100-Year-Old

By Sam Helmy

Bill Lambert Breaks World Record for the oldest scuba diver
Bill Lambert has broken the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to scuba dive.

The 100-year-old claimed the record after completing a 27-minute dive to a depth of 40ft/12m, at a local lake in the US state of Illinois.

The previous record was held by 96-year-old British diver Wallace Raymond Woolley, who dove to a depth of 140ft/42m in 2019 on the wreck of the SS Zenobia in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Interestingly, Lambert only learned to dive at 98 and took a trip to Cozumel, Mexico. He then dove again at the age of 99. However, in both cases, he did not submit a claim for a Guinness World Record.

Discussing what people should do about scuba diving, Lambert stated:

“[They] should try it. If they like it, pursue it.”

To qualify as a dive for the record, the diver must stay underwater for at least 20 minutes.

You can check out a video of the event below.

Scubadiving.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

