Oldest Scuba Diver Record Claimed By 100-Year-Old

Bill Lambert has broken the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to scuba dive.

The 100-year-old claimed the record after completing a 27-minute dive to a depth of 40ft/12m, at a local lake in the US state of Illinois.

The previous record was held by 96-year-old British diver Wallace Raymond Woolley, who dove to a depth of 140ft/42m in 2019 on the wreck of the SS Zenobia in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Interestingly, Lambert only learned to dive at 98 and took a trip to Cozumel, Mexico. He then dove again at the age of 99. However, in both cases, he did not submit a claim for a Guinness World Record.

Discussing what people should do about scuba diving, Lambert stated:

“[They] should try it. If they like it, pursue it.”

To qualify as a dive for the record, the diver must stay underwater for at least 20 minutes.

You can check out a video of the event below.