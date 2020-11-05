Thursday, November 5, 2020
PADI And GoPro Team Up For First Underwater Selfie Day

By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Diver Selfie - Close Up
PADI has announced that it is teaming up with GoPro for the first-ever world Underwater Selfie Day.

The main objective of the event, aside from having fun, is to bring conservation back to the forefront of social media. The organizations hope that flooding social media with pictures taken in the stunning marine environment will help raise awareness about marine conservation issues.

Taking part is easy; all you need to do is post a selfie video or photo to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter on November 7th, 2020. You then need to tag PADI and GoPro with #underwaterselfieday.

Aside from the innate pleasure of taking part and helping the cause of conservation, you stand the chance of winning US$2,000 and a GoPro HERO9 Black. A panel of judges will rate the top post based on style, composition, framing, performance, and overall creativity.

Commenting on the partnership, Kristin Valette-Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer for PADI Worldwide, said:

“PADI is committed to growing its community of Torchbearers who explore and protect our ocean. We’re thrilled to partner with GoPro to inform, excite and empower people everywhere to seek adventure and save the ocean on Underwater Selfie Day and year-round.”  

While GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing Rick Loughery said:

“At GoPro, we often say that the company really took off when our founder, Nicholas Woodman, decided to turn the camera around and capture himself. The wide-angle views inherent to GoPro are perfect for capturing?not only your expression but whatever experience you are immersing yourself in. So, kicking off an international #UnderwaterSelfieDay, which also celebrates protecting the environment, is something we are thrilled to be a part of.”

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

